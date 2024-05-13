Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,915. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

