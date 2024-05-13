Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.52. 83,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.58 and its 200 day moving average is $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.