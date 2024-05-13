Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

ZD stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

