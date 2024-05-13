Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

