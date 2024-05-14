10,838 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,250,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 22,139,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,218,715. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

