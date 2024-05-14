1,290 Shares in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DBJP traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $74.34. 371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.64. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $75.57.

About Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.