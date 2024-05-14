1,581 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

DG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 795,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $219.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

