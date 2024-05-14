1ST Source Bank Makes New $213,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $212.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.00. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

