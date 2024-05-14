20,735 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

