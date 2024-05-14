210 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

