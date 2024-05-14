2,446 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $957,940. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Down 1.2 %

Stepan stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

