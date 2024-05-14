2,756 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.25. 945,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,106. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.70.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

