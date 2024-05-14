3,224 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. 9,485,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,287. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

