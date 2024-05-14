3,700 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,006,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.