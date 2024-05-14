3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.25 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of DDD stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $560.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 75.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,336 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,317 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

