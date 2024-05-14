3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of 3M worth $79,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. 2,955,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

