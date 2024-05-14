4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

FDMT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,145 shares of company stock worth $668,951 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 586,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

