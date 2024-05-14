537,153 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 537,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,355,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.09% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.22. 2,066,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.