5,870 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,290,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Argus upped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.62. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

