5,940 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LKFN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $58,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,068 shares of company stock worth $1,637,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.