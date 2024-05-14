623 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

GBF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.86. 3,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.76. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $105.72.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

