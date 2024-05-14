6,720 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,085,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

About Cavco Industries

CVCO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.36. 57,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,221. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.26 and a 200 day moving average of $339.38.

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.