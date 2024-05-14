7,137 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,137 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. 7,954,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

