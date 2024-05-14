7,675 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Acquired by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:FTRE traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,470. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

