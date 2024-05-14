7,950 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GFL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. 157,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,456. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

