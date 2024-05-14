825 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Unilever by 4,657.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.1% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,512,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,122,000 after purchasing an additional 290,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 502,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

