834 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,446. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

