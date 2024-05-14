991 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after buying an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $4,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.5 %

Duolingo stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.34. The company had a trading volume of 453,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.59 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

