ABCMETA Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $306,028.87 and $0.10 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.51 or 0.99836422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000313 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

