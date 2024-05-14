abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:API)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of API opened at GBX 52.07 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -225.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.73). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.98.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

