abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:API)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of API opened at GBX 52.07 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -225.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.73). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.98.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
