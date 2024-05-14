Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

