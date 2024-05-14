Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Analysts

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. On average, research analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. FMR LLC raised its position in Acelyrin by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81,633 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,227,000. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.