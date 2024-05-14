Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 19.2% in April

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

