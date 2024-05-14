Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 19.2% in April

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
