Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 21.2% annually over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

