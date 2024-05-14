Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.99

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 4415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.