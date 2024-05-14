ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

