Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,330 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 594.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $122.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

