Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.67% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $182,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.02. 331,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $176.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

