Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 205,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

