Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 0.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.33 and last traded at $152.55. Approximately 9,754,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 69,328,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

