Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 0.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.66 and last traded at $151.26. Approximately 13,656,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 68,904,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.65 billion, a PE ratio of 222.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

