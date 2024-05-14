Advisor OS LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 423,267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.35. 10,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,130. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

