Advisor OS LLC Acquires 4,538 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after buying an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,031,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.