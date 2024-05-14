Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 3,937 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 488,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $340,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.33. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,910. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.96.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

