Advisor OS LLC Buys 289 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.36. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.