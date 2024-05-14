Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 7,504 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of FDVV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

