Advisor OS LLC Has $349,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 597,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 172,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

WCN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. 38,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,859. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

