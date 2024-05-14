Advisor OS LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,802,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

