Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.01. 49,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,585. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $94.19.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

