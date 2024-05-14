Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.